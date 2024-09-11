J&K Polls 2024: 'BJP hits upfront, I.N.D.I.A. bloc stabs in the back,' says Engineer Rashid

"When I went in on August 2, I had a state, Article 370 and Article 35A. Now when I came out there is neither a state, nor Article 370 or 35A, only a charge sheet," he said about his black band protest.

He said the issue of Article 370 has nothing to do with militancy.

On the accusations from the PDP that he was a proxy for the BJP, Rashid said, "We were in prison for five and half years while they were enjoying themselves. We are dying. They should be ashamed for asking such questions. I came out of death bed but I was not presented as a victim. I remained silent."

He said the PDP entertained the BJP and formed a government with it. "They become ministers, they form governments, form coalitions. Who the hell are they? People know everything. They have given the verdict. The reason why I was put in jail, that cause is much bigger than the allegations of Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah."

Making clear that he is a proud Islamist and not radical, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief, who is facing charges of terror funding and was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on August 9, 2019, said, "No Islamist can be radical...I love people of India and believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)."

"Just like Modi's call for nationalism is fake, so is their (INDIA bloc) call for secularism. Both nationalism and secularism are dirty things used by them to bring bad name to real nationalism and secularism," Rashid said. "The BJP says that they will restore statehood at right time, our fight is not for statehood. When will that right time come, we have been waiting since 1947," he said.