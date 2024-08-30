J&K Polls 2024: NC, PDP bet on family ties in assembly elections

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)—the two leading political forces in Jammu and Kashmir— continue to embrace family ties by fielding six candidates who are direct relatives of senior party leaders.

Among the most prominent is Omar Abdullah, the son of NC patriarch Farooq Abdullah and the grandson of party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

Omar, who has served both as Chief Minister and Union Minister, is central to the party's efforts to re-establish its influence in the region. His candidacy underscores the party's reliance on established family legacies to maintain political continuity and sway.