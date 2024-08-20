Ram Madhav, G Kishan Reddy appointed as BJP in-charge for Assembly polls in J&K

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janta Party on Tuesday appointed senior party leaders Ram Madhav and G Kishen Reddy as the party’s incharges for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
“BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed Ram Madhav, former national general secretary, and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as election in-charge for upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir," a statement by the party read.
Madhav, who is known for his expertise in matters related to J&K as well as Northeast, has been given this role after his tenure as general secretary ended in 2020, signalling a change in the party’s dynamics. Reddy, who is an union minister, will assist him.
Elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place for the first time after Article 370 was abrogated in 2019. Elections were last held in the state in 2014.
The Election Commission of India announced polls on the Union Territory last Tuesday. Polls will take place on September 18, September 25, and October 1.
Published 20 August 2024, 16:20 IST