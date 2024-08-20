Ram Madhav, G Kishan Reddy appointed as BJP in-charge for Assembly polls in J&K

Madhav, who is known for his expertise in matters related to J&K as well as Northeast, has been given this role after his tenure as general secretary ended in 2020, signalling a change in the party’s dynamics. Reddy, who is an union minister, will assist him.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place for the first time after Article 370 was abrogated in 2019. Elections were last held in the state in 2014.

The Election Commission of India announced polls on the Union Territory last Tuesday. Polls will take place on September 18, September 25, and October 1.