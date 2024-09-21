J&K Assembly Polls 2024 | Who traveled to Pakistan to enjoy biryani: Kharge hits back at Modi, Shah

Srinagar: In response to accusations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding support from Pakistan, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday questioned who had traveled to the neighboring country to enjoy biryani and embrace former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Kharge, who reached Jammu to campaign for Congress candidates in the ongoing assembly elections, said, “Whatever PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have said that Congress wants to resume talks with Pakistan, these are all lies. They want to divert the issue. We never went to eat Biryani and hug him (Nawaz Sharif).”

He was responding to Modi and Shah's statements that "Pakistan and Congress were always on the same page and the party was hand in glove with anti-national forces".

The PM and HM had stated this in reference to Pakistan’s defence minister Khawja Asif recent interview in which he claimed that Pakistan was on the same page with Congress-National Conference on Article 370 and Article 35 A.

Kharge's remarks followed an interview in which Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif claimed alignment between Congress, the National Conference, and Pakistan regarding Article 370 and Article 35A. He emphasized the necessity of the Congress-NC alliance to “remove the BJP from politics.”