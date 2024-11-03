Assembly Elections 2024 Live | NDA govt in Maharashtra has betrayed the farmers, says Congress

Hello, readers! The much-awaited assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are knocking at the door, with the former scheduled to go to polls on November 20 and the latter in two phases - on November 13 and November 20. The election campaigns of all the parties involved are intensifying with each passing day and the leaders are keeping no stone unturned to ensure victory for their respective parties. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jharkhand on Saturday and is expected to announce BJP's manifesto for the poll-bound state today. Shah is also scheduled to address three election rallies in the state today. Amid the ongoing clash between Shiv Sena's Shaina N C and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant; Shaina has questioned the silence of MVA leaders over 'imported maal' remark by Sawant. Get all the latest election updates only with DH!