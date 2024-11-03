Assembly Elections 2024 Live | NDA govt in Maharashtra has betrayed the farmers, says Congress
Hello, readers! The much-awaited assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are knocking at the door, with the former scheduled to go to polls on November 20 and the latter in two phases - on November 13 and November 20. The election campaigns of all the parties involved are intensifying with each passing day and the leaders are keeping no stone unturned to ensure victory for their respective parties. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jharkhand on Saturday and is expected to announce BJP's manifesto for the poll-bound state today. Shah is also scheduled to address three election rallies in the state today. Amid the ongoing clash between Shiv Sena's Shaina N C and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant; Shaina has questioned the silence of MVA leaders over 'imported maal' remark by Sawant. Get all the latest election updates only with DH!
Fadnavis meets BJP rebel Gopal Shetty to get him to opt out of poll fray
08:2703 Nov 2024
NDA government in Maharashtra has betrayed the farmers: Congress
08:2703 Nov 2024
Jharkhand Polls | Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto today, address three rallies
09:0203 Nov 2024
Farmers, women, youths to be included in BJP manifesto: BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo
Ahead of BJP's manifesto release for upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said, "Our manifesto will be released soon, in which all the groups of Jharkhand including farmers, women, youths, infrastructure and developmental subjects, everything will be included. On the other hand, INDI alliance has not even declared seats yet. Our candidates have filed their nominations, and we have also announced the seat-sharing. On the other hand, INDI alliance has not even finalised the seat-sharing. We are going to come to power in Jharkhand and the most corrupt state govt in the history of Jharkhand is going to go"
08:3303 Nov 2024
I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners in for 'friendly battle' on three seats in Jharkhand
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners in Jharkhand are set for a "friendly battle" in three assembly seats in the upcoming Assembly polls, bloc leaders said on Saturday. JMM and CPI-ML have already decided to go for a friendly fight in Dhanwar Assembly seat, while Congress and RJD are still trying to avoid a friendly contest in Chhattarpur and Bishrampur seats, they said at a joint press conference.
Shiv Sena leader and fashion designer Shaina N C has questioned the silence of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leadership over the “imported maal” remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant and its defence by Sanjay Raut.