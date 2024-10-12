Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Decision on seat-sharing with allies after MCC announcement, says Cong chief

Elections to the 81-member assembly in Jharkhand are due this year as the term of the present Vidhan Sabha comes to an end on January 5, 2025.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 10:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 10:50 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsJharkhandJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us