Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Decision on seat-sharing with allies after MCC announcement, says Cong chief

<p>Ranchi: Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh on Saturday said a decision on seat-sharing among alliance partners would be taken after announcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the ensuing assembly elections.</p>.<p>Elections to the 81-member assembly in Jharkhand are due this year as the term of the present Vidhan Sabha comes to an end on January 5, 2025.</p>.<p>"The decision on seat-sharing among alliance partners will be made based on discussions after the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct here," Mahto told reporters.</p>.<p>He said all alliance partners stand united and are with the JMM-led coalition government here.</p>.<p>Mahto also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will come to Ranchi this month.</p>.<p>He, however, said that the date of Gandhi's visit is yet to be finalised. </p>