Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: What is NOTA?

NOTA was first introduced when the Supreme Court delivered the judgment in the People's Union for Civil Liberties Vs Union of India.

On September 27, 2013, while ordering the Election Commission to provide a button to exercise the voter's right to reject a candidate in the electronic voting machines, the Supreme Court of India ruled that the right to register a "none of the above" vote in elections should apply.

NOTA was used for the first time in the 2013 Assembly elections in five states - Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh - and later in the 2014 General Elections.

Earlier, before NOTA was introduced in the voting machines, voters who wanted to reject all candidates had the option of filing form 49-O at a voting booth. However, this process of filing 49-O compromised the secrecy of the voter.