Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjharkhand

Jharkhand assembly elections 2024 | JMM releases 4th list of candidates for polls, Ganesh Mahli to contest from Seraikela

Mahli along with other BJP leaders had joined JMM on October 22.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 23:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 23:48 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsJMMJharkhandJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us