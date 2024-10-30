Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024: A short history of Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Disom Guru escalates demands
In 1960s, Shibu Soren, popularly known as ‘Guruji’ or ‘Disom Guru’ (in Santhali, leader of the tribal world), emerged as the tallest leader, establishing the Pokhariya Ashram in Tundi Block of the Bokaro district. From here, he began registering complaints of exploitations faced by the adivasis at the hands of moneylenders. Initially, he led strong agitations against them, which, at times, even turned violent, bringing him under the ‘unlawful activist’ fold.
Shibu Soren took Jaipal Munda's demands to another level by lobbying politically for a separate state. He got closer to all other separate state leaders.
Soren led agitations against the exploitative class by labeling them as ‘outsiders’ and further lobbied for strengthening the Chota Nagpur Tenants Act (CNT), which restricts non-adivasis to buy/register the adivasi land in the state of Jharkhand. Soren strongly believed in reclaiming the indigenous space and voice through the framework of the Indian Constitution.
He undertook the task of uniting the adivasis against illegal mining and spearheading protests all through the 1970s amid the ongoing political turmoil across the country.
Formation of JMM
The JMM began as an alliance between a Kurmi outfit, Santhals led by Shibu Soren and a Marxist organisation. The alliance formally came into being in 1973. The Marxist Coordination Committee (MCC) headed by Communist leader A K Roy also came to support the JMM. Together, they stepped into social work in the area, gaining ground in south Bihar. The party’s primary aim was to fight moneylenders and mafia dons, especially those operating in the coal belt.
The JMM won its first Lok Sabha seat in 1980 and then in 1982, it won the assembly elections in the state. However, the government was dismissed in 1983, and the party was banned.
On June 22, 1986, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) was formed, headed by Suraj Singh Besra, who went on to become a member of the Bihar Assembly, and demanded a Jharkhand statehood Bill.
In the altered political climate of July 17, 1997, and with Lalu Prasad and his ruling RJD facing challenges, the Bihar Assembly approved a resolution for the creation of an independent Jharkhand state. Following extensive deliberations, the new state came into existence on November 15, 2000.
Elections post statehood
The first ruling alliance of Jharkhand was formed by the BJP after the Bihar election of 2000. Babulal Marandi, who was in the BJP at that time, became the new state’s first Chief Minister and remained in power until 2003 when he resigned after facing a trust vote.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which was the face of the Jharkhand movement, was expected to perform well in the 2005 Assembly polls in the new state. However, it managed to win only 17 of the 49 Assembly seats it contested, polling 14.3 per cent of the votes. With the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also falling short of the halfway mark, Governor Syed Sibtey Razi invited Shibu Soren to form the government.
He went on to prove his majority and became the state’s third CM. Since then, Jharkhand has seen six CMs and three stints of President’s Rule.
In the last four polls, no party has won an outright majority in the 81-member House, leading to a series of coalition and unstable governments.
For the first time, the JMM-led alliance has 48 MLAs while the BJP-led coalition has 29 legislators. The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, which is in alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra, has one MLA and there are two independents.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The Haryana election resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the Lok Sabha poll performance, while J&K also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with Omar Abdullah's JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.