Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024: A short history of Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Disom Guru escalates demands

In 1960s, Shibu Soren, popularly known as ‘Guruji’ or ‘Disom Guru’ (in Santhali, leader of the tribal world), emerged as the tallest leader, establishing the Pokhariya Ashram in Tundi Block of the Bokaro district. From here, he began registering complaints of exploitations faced by the adivasis at the hands of moneylenders. Initially, he led strong agitations against them, which, at times, even turned violent, bringing him under the ‘unlawful activist’ fold.

Shibu Soren took Jaipal Munda's demands to another level by lobbying politically for a separate state. He got closer to all other separate state leaders.

Soren led agitations against the exploitative class by labeling them as ‘outsiders’ and further lobbied for strengthening the Chota Nagpur Tenants Act (CNT), which restricts non-adivasis to buy/register the adivasi land in the state of Jharkhand. Soren strongly believed in reclaiming the indigenous space and voice through the framework of the Indian Constitution.

He undertook the task of uniting the adivasis against illegal mining and spearheading protests all through the 1970s amid the ongoing political turmoil across the country.