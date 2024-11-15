Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024: More women came out to vote than men in first phase

The turnout for men was 64.27 per cent while it was 69.04 per cent for women and 31.02 per cent for third gender.

The highest woman voter turnout was in Baharagora where 81.59 per cent exercised their franchise while the lowest was in Jharkhand capital Ranchi where only 52.02 per cent women voted. Ranchi was one of the six seats where men (52.89%) outnumbered women.

Other seats where women had higher turnouts were Kharsawan (79.96%), Ichagarh (78.23%), Ghatsila (76.77%) and Lohardaga (75.41%).

Seats where women had a lower turnout included Hatia (58.59%), Jamshedpur West (57.14%) and Jamshedpur East (56.64%). In Jamshedpur East, men (59.08%) outnumbered women voters.

The Election Commission also said that the Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer has confirmed that all polling parties have returned safely and scrutiny has been completed in the presence of the candidates or their authorised agents.