Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024: More women came out to vote than men in first phase

The turnout for men was 64.27 per cent while it was 69.04 per cent for women and 31.02 per cent for third gender.
The highest woman voter turnout was in Baharagora where 81.59 per cent exercised their franchise while the lowest was in Jharkhand capital Ranchi where only 52.02 per cent women voted. Ranchi was one of the six seats where men (52.89%) outnumbered women.
Other seats where women had higher turnouts were Kharsawan (79.96%), Ichagarh (78.23%), Ghatsila (76.77%) and Lohardaga (75.41%).
Seats where women had a lower turnout included Hatia (58.59%), Jamshedpur West (57.14%) and Jamshedpur East (56.64%). In Jamshedpur East, men (59.08%) outnumbered women voters.
The Election Commission also said that the Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer has confirmed that all polling parties have returned safely and scrutiny has been completed in the presence of the candidates or their authorised agents.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The Haryana election resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the Lok Sabha poll performance, while J&K also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with Omar Abdullah's JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 15 November 2024, 14:17 IST