Jharkhand voters to decide fate of key leaders as phase-1 polling begins tomorrow

In the first phase, one of the prominent fights is in Seraikela where Champai Soren, who left JMM to join the BJP, is contesting. Another interesting contest is in Jamshedpur East where Congress' Ajoy Kumar is pitted against Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, who was a former Chief Minister.

The most prominent bypoll contest is in Wayanad, which was vacated by Rahul Gandhi and where Priyanka is making her electoral debut against CPI's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas. Congress is confident of winning the seat and the main challenge, they say, is to ensure that the winning margin is enhanced.4

Voting will be held in seven seats in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four seats in Bihar, three in Karnataka, two seats in Madhya Pradesh, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala and Meghalaya. Most of these seats fell vacant following sitting MLAs getting elected to Lok Sabha.

The bypolls will have no direct bearing on the governments but would be a test for the Congress and other I.N.D.I.A parties, as they are perceived to have lost momentum gained through Lok Sabha results following the Congress’ defeat in Haryana.