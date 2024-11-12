Jharkhand voters to decide fate of key leaders as phase-1 polling begins tomorrow

In Jharkhand, the JMM-led I.N.D.I.A. coalition is seeking to return to power even as it is facing a tough contest from the BJP-led coalition, which has raised the election pitch through an aggressive Hindutva pitch.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held several campaign rallies where they attacked the JMM-led coalition alleging that they were allowing "Bangladeshi infiltrators" to settle in.
On I.N.D.I.A.'s side, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren were main campaigners. The I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders promised a Caste Census, jobs and cash incentive for women among other things.
In the first phase, one of the prominent fights is in Seraikela where Champai Soren, who left JMM to join the BJP, is contesting. Another interesting contest is in Jamshedpur East where Congress' Ajoy Kumar is pitted against Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, who was a former Chief Minister.
The most prominent bypoll contest is in Wayanad, which was vacated by Rahul Gandhi and where Priyanka is making her electoral debut against CPI's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas. Congress is confident of winning the seat and the main challenge, they say, is to ensure that the winning margin is enhanced.4
Voting will be held in seven seats in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four seats in Bihar, three in Karnataka, two seats in Madhya Pradesh, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala and Meghalaya. Most of these seats fell vacant following sitting MLAs getting elected to Lok Sabha.
The bypolls will have no direct bearing on the governments but would be a test for the Congress and other I.N.D.I.A parties, as they are perceived to have lost momentum gained through Lok Sabha results following the Congress’ defeat in Haryana.
Published 12 November 2024, 14:01 IST