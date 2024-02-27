Jigajinagi quashes heart attack rumours, says he'll seek re-election

Vijayapura: The BJP MP from Bijapur constituency Ramesh Jigajinagi on Monday said he was seeking re-election from the Bijapur constituency and that the party leadership had asked him to prepare for the elections.
Speaking to reporters here, Jigajinagi said, “A few rivals and ticket aspirants are spreading false news that I have suffered a heart attack and so on and so forth. But I don’t have a heart and the question of attack never arises,” he said and asked the people not to pay heed to rumours.
When asked about the staggering increase in his assets since 2004, the six-time MP said, “My assets are much higher than it was reported in the media. It was in lakhs, 20 years back. Now, it’s in crores. It is a hard-earned wealth accumulated by me and my sons. I am not involved in any corruption. I am as pure as Mahatma standing at Gandhi Chowk in the Vijayapura city, Jigajinagi said.
Replying to a specific query, the MP said, “I write to the prime minister and the central ministers and get the works in the constituency done. Hence, there is no need to raise issues pertaining to my constituency in the Lok Sabha.”
(Published 27 February 2024, 01:15 IST)