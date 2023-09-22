Karnataka inks pact with Rajkumar Academy for free civil service exam coaching

The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, in association with the state NSS Unit, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dr Rajkumar Academy to extend free coaching for students to crack civil service examinations.
Dr Rajkumar Academy has also launched a learning app through which students can get coaching. Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports B Nagendra said the learning app would help at least 15,000 students at various universities to take up civil service examinations.
“The Rajkumar Academy has trained around 2,000 students so far and is now associated with us to help the students at various public universities who are willing to take up civil services,” the minister
said.
According to authorities of Rajkumar Academy, the learning app will be a one-stop solution for various learning needs of the students.
Speaking after signing the MoU, Raghavendra Rajkumar, founder of the Academy and son of thespian late Dr Rajkumar, said, “This is a historical day for us. Dr Rajkumar is not just for the cinema. He taught us to extend our service to society. For the development of the country, we need to join hands with the government.”
Speaking about the Cauvery water row, Raghavendra Rajkumar said that the film actors are ready for any kind of agitation. “We will be with the people of Karnataka when it is the question of land, language and Cauvery and we all together should fight for the Cauvery issue. We are ready to join the fight anywhere, at any time and it is our responsibility,” he said.