Lok Sabha elections 2024: Kharge has his task cut out in Karnataka

According to a party leader, had Kharge himself contested from his home turf of Kalaburagi (Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat), it would certainly have had a ripple effect in the region, helping the Congress garner a greater vote-share.

Party sources said Kharge may not be able to campaign in Karnataka as much as he did in last year's Assembly elections as he will have to extensively travel across the country canvassing for party candidates and address joint rallies with alliance partners.

But it was clear that Kharge played a key role in the selection of candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, where the party now appears battle-ready and determined to put up a strong show in the coming elections.

The then ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance had come a cropper, winning just one seat each in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which the BJP had swept, by winning 25 out of total 28 seats in the state, and had ensured the win of a party supported independent candidate in Mandya.

Kharge, who is now the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, is the second AICC president from Karnataka after S Nijalingappa, and only the second leader, after Jagjivan Ram, to spearhead the India's grand old party, from the Dalit community.

"Kharge, as the Congress President, is widely credited for keeping at bay the factionalism in the party's Karnataka unit, especially between the camps of its two top leaders Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM and state Congress President D K Shivakumar, who were often seen to be engaging in political one-upmanship," a political analyst said.

Party leaders also give credit to Kharge for bringing in a sense of unity among the party leadership in the state. He had also ensured that there was by and large unanimity among all sections in deciding candidates, which ultimately paid off in the Assembly polls.

Kharge was defeated by BJP's Umesh Jadhav in Gulbarga seat by a margin of 95,452 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Popularly known as "Solillada Saradara", (a leader without defeat), that was the first electoral loss for Kharge -- a nine-time MLA and two-term Lok Sabha member -- in his political life spanning several decades.

Kharge, who was earlier leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, had served as Union Cabinet Minister - Labour and Employment, also Railways and Social Justice and Empowerment in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

He had also held various portfolios in successive Congress governments that governed the state and was also president of the Karnataka Congress and leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies.