Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP's Dakshina Kannada candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta to file nomination on April 4

He added that Union Minister Smriti Irani will campaign in the district on April 5 and several other national and state leaders are expected to participate in the campaign for the BJP candidate in the district. “We have given the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state committee as a star campaigner. However, we are yet to get any confirmation on star campaigners,” he said.

Will discuss with seniors

To a query on Hindu activist and Sri Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike (SNGV) state president Sathyajith Surathkal declaring that SNGV will support Billava candidates in Lok Sabha elections irrespective of party affiliation, Sathish Kumpala said, “He has expressed his opinion. Sathyajith is still with the BJP, and we have not removed him from the party. I will discuss with senior leaders on his statement and take a call in the coming days.”

He said, “BJP is a party which believes in nationalism and takes all irrespective of castes and creeds. We are confident that people in the district will support the BJP in the election."