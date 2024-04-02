Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP's Dakshina Kannada candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta to file nomination on April 4

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada BJP district unit President Sathish Kumpala on Tuesday said BJP candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta will file his nomination on April 4. A large number of party workers from across the district will take part in the rally, starting from the BJP election office at Bunts Hostel in Mangaluru to the DC’s office.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, incumbent Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP State general secretary and State convener for the party's Lok Sabha Election Management Committee V Sunil Kumar will also take part in the procession prior to the filing of nomination. All six BJP MLAs from the district along with Udupi-Chikmagaluru Lok Sabha constituency BJP Candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary, will take part in the rally, Kumpala told media persons at the BJP district office in Mangaluru.
He added that Union Minister Smriti Irani will campaign in the district on April 5 and several other national and state leaders are expected to participate in the campaign for the BJP candidate in the district. “We have given the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state committee as a star campaigner. However, we are yet to get any confirmation on star campaigners,” he said.
Will discuss with seniors
To a query on Hindu activist and Sri Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike (SNGV) state president Sathyajith Surathkal declaring that SNGV will support Billava candidates in Lok Sabha elections irrespective of party affiliation, Sathish Kumpala said, “He has expressed his opinion. Sathyajith is still with the BJP, and we have not removed him from the party. I will discuss with senior leaders on his statement and take a call in the coming days.”
He said, “BJP is a party which believes in nationalism and takes all irrespective of castes and creeds. We are confident that people in the district will support the BJP in the election."
(Published 02 April 2024, 12:35 IST)