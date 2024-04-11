PM's road show: Row erupts as police seek removal of beehives from trees

In view of Prime Minister's security the letter also sought the removal of bee-hives at helipad, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), private, government hospitals, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) building, SDM law college, Circuit house and all the roads identified for VIP movement.

The letter to DCF has drawn wide spread criticisms on WhatsApp groups. An environmental activist pointed out that due to climatic changes, the population of bees was rapidly declining.

"If there are no bees, then there will be no cross pollination and eventually no food also. But officials unaware of this fact have ventured to destroy the bee population," she lamented.

Well known environmental activist Dinesh Holla regretted that from Prime Minister to the common man none had a concern for protecting birds, animals and nature.

"Where is this country headed to if bee hives are being destroyed for a mere roadshow," Holla added.

Activist Prasad Shenoy regretted that innocent lives of bees were lost due to political gimmick. DCF (Mangaluru Division) Anthony S Mariyappa did not respond to calls.

Mangaluru Commission of Police Anupam Agrawal confirmed on having sent the letter to DCF on Thursday evening. "The removal of bee hives from trees on the path identified for Prime Minister's road is not being done for the first time. They are part of SOP issued by New Delhi keeping Prime Minister's security in mind," he told DH when contacted.