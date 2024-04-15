There is no place for Vokkaligas in the BJP, says DK Shivakumar

"I know that there is no protection for Vokkaliga community in Mysuru and there is also a question of leadership issue. Now, Congress leaders K Venkatesh, K Harish Gowda have taken the stride. I am the son-in-law of Mysuru. I have a great responsibility. If Lakshman is defeated, it will affect me and also Vokkaliga leaders. The community should work for the victory keeping this in mind", he said.

"The Vokkaliga person has been given a ticket after 47 years. Our candidate is a common party worker. You have the responsibility of his victory. If we lose Mysuru segment now, it will become impossible in future. You should not forget it", he said.

Targeting H D Kumaraswamy, he said, "Putting aside rivalry, we made him the CM. He failed in retaining it. Now, he is saying that I poisoned him. There is no need for us to finish JD(S). The BJP will finish them".

"It is not possible for Deve Gowda to ensure the victory of his grandson in Hassan. The people themselves are against the alliance there. Kumaraswamy should have contested against my brother. Was he not the MLA there? After hinting C S Puttaraju's name, now he is contesting from Mandya. There is no growth for party workers in their camp, " he added.