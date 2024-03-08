Congress lacks a strong leader like PM Modi, says Padmaja Venugopal after joining BJP

She said that when she recently went to the Congress's headquarters in Delhi, she found that Sonia Gandhi does not meet anyone, 'Rahul Gandhi has no time and most of the senior leaders have left (the party)'.

"...That day, I realised there was no point in remaining there. I had had enough of being insulted.

"During the elections, I was not included in any committees, four-to-five people within the party were working to chase me out of Thrissur and create problems for me everywhere else and when I complained about it, the party leadership did not take it seriously, which hurt me,' Padmaja said.