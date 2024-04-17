Cyber attack against CPI(M)'s Shailaja: IUML activist booked

Kannur (Kerala): Amid the high-octane poll campaign in Kerala, an activist of the Indian Union Muslim League has been booked for allegedly making fake and objectionable remarks through social media platforms against K Shailaja, senior CPI(M) leader and candidate for the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat.

The New Mahi police here registered a case on their own against Aslam, a local functionary of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), amidst widespread criticism against the intense cyber attack against Shailaja for some days.

IUML is a key member in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Shailaja is trying her luck in the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat against Congress' Shafi Parambil and the BJP's Praful Krishna.

While the ruling CPI(M) alleged that the objectionable campaign was with the knowledge of the UDF candidate, they rejected the charges.

"We registered a case on our own against the accused the other day under Section 153 of the IPC and 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act," a police officer said.

While Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code refers to whoever deliberately or wantonly causes or provokes any riot through illegal means, 120 (O) of the KP Act refers to causing nuisance and violation of public order.

An investigation is going on, and further action will be taken soon, he added.