Kerala bypolls: LDF's Pradeep leads by over 9,000 votes in Chelakkara assembly

<p>Thrissur: Ruling LDF candidate U R Pradeep steadily increased his lead by over 9,000 votes as the counting of votes was completed in six rounds in Chelakkara Assembly bypoll in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> on Saturday, according to the Election Commission.</p><p>The Left candidate has been retaining his lead since the very beginning of the counting of votes against his nearest rivals.</p><p>As per the figures released by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> at 10.55 am, Pradeep was leading by a margin of 9,017 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramya-haridas"> Ramya Haridas</a> after the counting of votes was completed in six rounds.</p>.Kerala bypolls: Priyanka heading towards thumping victory in Wayanad.<p>While Pradeep got 32,528 votes in the sixth round, Haridas secured 23,511 votes and BJP's K Balakrishnan received 13,590 votes, according to EC figures.</p><p>Though there were six candidates in the fray in Chelakkara, the main contest was between Pradeep and Haridas.</p><p>N K Sudheer, the nominee of the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), a political outfit recently floated by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar who had quit the LDF, could garner 2,097 votes only as six rounds were completed.</p><p>As their candidate retained his lead, the Left camp in Chelakkara began their victory celebration by distributing sweets and beating drums.</p>.Kerala bypolls: Ruling LDF candidate leads in initial trends in Chelakkara assembly.<p>Pradeep, who has almost ensured his victory, told reporters here that Chelakkara has always supported the LDF and people of the segment didn't fall for false promises of political rivals.</p><p>A bypoll was necessitated in Chelakkara segment, a Left bastion for years, as the then MLA and former Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan was elected to Lok Sabha this year.</p><p>The counting of votes in the segment commenced at 8 am with postal ballots being taken up first.</p><p>The strong rooms, where the EVMs were kept, were opened more than an hour before counting began.</p><p>The bypoll for the Chelakkara assembly seat was held on November 13.</p>