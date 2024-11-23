Home
elections

Kerala bypolls: LDF's Pradeep leads by over 9,000 votes in Chelakkara assembly

Though there were six candidates in the fray in Chelakkara, the main contest was between Pradeep and Haridas.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 09:04 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 09:04 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsAssembly Elections 2024

