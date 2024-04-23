Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP desperate for breakthrough in bipolar Kerala despite obstacles

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala goes to polls on April 26, the crucial question doing the rounds is whether the BJP will open account to the Lok Sabha from any of the 20 seats in the southern state.

Unlike the usual bipolar politics involving the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), the past few elections have seen the BJP emerging as a key player and this time the party is putting up a strong fight in at least five seats, including Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

On the other hand, the Congress and the CPM, both part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, are involved in an intense battle for supremacy in the state. While the Congress aims to win maximum seats from Kerala as part of its efforts to return to power in the country, the CPM is also trying to win maximum seats from the lone state where the party is in power, so as to remain nationally relevant and protect its ‘national party’ status.

Senior leaders like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, Union ministers of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan, former ministers K K Shailaja and Thomas Isaac are in the fray.

The BJP is trying to cash in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-development and welfare initiatives with the ‘Modiyude guarantee’ tagline, and the anti-incumbency factors against the LDF. This electioneering also witnessed Modi’s frequent campaigns in Kerala, which emphasises the party’s increasing focus in the south Indian state.