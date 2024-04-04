Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP targets at least two lakh votes in Wayanad

Wayanad: While BJP leaders are openly expressing high hopes for party state president K Surendran at Wayanad, party sources in Wayanad said that getting at least two lakh votes could be a major achievement for BJP.
BJP sources point out that so far the saffron party could not touch the one lakh votes mark in Wayanad.
Last time NDA candidate Thushar Vellappally of BDJS got only 78,800 votes, which was lower than 80,750 secured by BJP candidate in 2014.
In 2009 BJP votes were 31,600 only. In such a situation getting at least two lakh votes itself could be a major gain for the saffron party.
The BJP also hopes to embarrass Rahul Gandhi by considerably bringing down his thumping victory margin of 4.3 lakh votes in 2019 and thereby strengthening their narrative that Rahul would eventually face the same fate as in Amethi.
The surprise candidature of Surendran for Wayanad indeed gave a boost to the party cadres, which was very well evident at the considerable participation of party workers at the roadshow on Thursday.
However, Wayanad constituency being a Muslim dominated one comprising parts of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, it would be a hilarious task for the saffron party to create any wonders.
BJP camps are pinning hopes of getting support from the Christian vote banks in the high-range constituency as some Christian families in the constituency recently joined the BJP.
The BJP is also highlighting the alleged neglect of Rahul to the constituency and using anti-incumbency against the left-front government in Kerala against CPI's Annie Raja. Congress - CPI alliance at the national level is also used by the BJP for its campaign, apart from BJP government's development and welfare initiatives.
