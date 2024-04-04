Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP targets at least two lakh votes in Wayanad

Wayanad: While BJP leaders are openly expressing high hopes for party state president K Surendran at Wayanad, party sources in Wayanad said that getting at least two lakh votes could be a major achievement for BJP.

BJP sources point out that so far the saffron party could not touch the one lakh votes mark in Wayanad.

Last time NDA candidate Thushar Vellappally of BDJS got only 78,800 votes, which was lower than 80,750 secured by BJP candidate in 2014.