LS polls 2024: Kerala CM attacks Congress over candidature of Lal Singh

Malappuram (Kerala): As the campaign for the general elections in Kerala entered its final lap, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday attacked the Congress for fielding Choudhary Lal Singh, who allegedly supported the accused in a sensational rape case, from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

The veteran CPI(M) leader alleged that Singh, a former BJP leader, had participated in a rally in support of the accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in January 2018.

He said it was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi himself who welcomed Singh into the party fold during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"This clearly shows that the Congress is not taking a strong stand against the Sangh Parivar," he told a press conference in this Muslim-dominated district.