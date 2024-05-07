Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress will win Davangere seat this time, says S S Mallikarjun

The workers have put up their efforts for the victory of Congress. "We would surely win Davangere seat this time by a huge margin," said Mallikarjun.
Nrupathunga S K
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 11:28 IST
Davangere, DHNS: Having lost Lok Sabha elections twice, District in-charge minister S S Mallikarjun has exuded confidence that "Congress would emerge victorious in Davangere seat this year".

Mallikarjun said there is no such Modi wave and BJP wave this time in Davangere. But there is a strong Congress guarantee wave.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have campaigned for Congress nominee Prabha Mallikarjun in the constituency.

The workers have put up their efforts for the victory of Congress. "We would surely win Davangere seat this time by a huge margin," said Mallikarjun.

Taunting BJP nominee Gayathri Siddeshwara, he said, a video featuring incumbent MP G M Siddeshwara asking his wife and BJP nominee Gayathri Siddeshwara to press the button one on an electronic voting machine has gone viral on social media.

"I wonder how people would elect the candidate who does no know the symbol of her own party. When one exercises franchise in the polling booth, the other person entering it and showing a symbol is against the norms," Mallikarjun noted.

Published 07 May 2024, 11:28 IST
