Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress will win Davangere seat this time, says S S Mallikarjun

Davangere, DHNS: Having lost Lok Sabha elections twice, District in-charge minister S S Mallikarjun has exuded confidence that "Congress would emerge victorious in Davangere seat this year".

Mallikarjun said there is no such Modi wave and BJP wave this time in Davangere. But there is a strong Congress guarantee wave.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have campaigned for Congress nominee Prabha Mallikarjun in the constituency.

Get live updates of Lok Sabha 2024 (Karnataka) coverage here