Lok Sabha polls 2024: 38 candidates in fray for high-profile Baramati seat

After the close of nominations, scrutiny and withdrawal, a total of 38 candidates are in fray - the maximum so far in the history of contests in this seat in Pune district.

The main battle is between three-time sitting MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar, who has switched over to the BJP-led NDA camp to become the deputy chief minister and is now the NCP president.

The others in the contest include Priyadarshani Kokre of Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party and Savita Kadale of Hindustan Janata Party.

The Baramati seat is being closely-watched as it is for the first time that Sharad Pawar has been challenged and that too by his nephew whom he had mentored over the years.

In 2019, as many as 19 candidates were in fray while in 2014 (10) and 2009 (17).

While Sunetra Pawar is contesting on the the iconic ‘clock’ symbol after Ajit Pawar was declared the chief of “real NCP party”, Supriya Sule is contesting on ‘man blowing turha’ (tutari) symbol, which the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) got allotted from the Election Commission.

However, interestingly, an independent candidate Sohail Yunus Shah Sheikh has been allotted the ‘trumpet’ symbol - which is creating a confusion.

The NCP (SP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission on this issue.

The polling in Baramati would be held on May 7 during the Phase-3 of the Lok Sabha.