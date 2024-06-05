Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress shrugs off loser tag in straight fights against BJP

However, the Congress has not managed to open its account in Andaman Nicobar and Madhya Pradesh where it had one seat each last time while it continued to remain without an MP for another term in Delhi, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh where it took on BJP.

On the positive, Congress had an impressive performance in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh where it had entered into alliance with various partners. It too had surprises in Gujarat and Manipur in direct fights.

“This performance is going to boost the self-confidence of Congress in Hindi heartland though there were some setbacks in states like Karnataka. In the last ten years, it did not see an increase in vote-share and this time it has happened. This will have an impact in Haryana and Maharashtra elections,” political analyst Rasheed Kidwai told DH.

In Rajasthan where it drew a blank since 2014, the Congress won eight seats defeating the candidates of BJP, which defeated the grand old party only months ago in Assembly polls.