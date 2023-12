BJP's Gopal Bhargava appointed pro-tem speaker of Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Thursday appointed BJP's senior-most state MLA Gopal Bhargava as the pro-tem speaker of the newly-elected legislative assembly.

Patel administered the oath of office to Bhargava at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan here in the presence of the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav among others.

In the state polls held last month, Bhargava (71) won from his pocket-borough Rahli in Sagar district for the ninth time in a row.