Kamal Nath-Digvijaya bonhomie like Jai & Veeru's; Chouhan Gabbar Singh: 'Sholay' jibes add spice to MP polls

Noted scriptwriter and filmmaker Rumi Jaffery told PTI, “It is a matter of satisfaction to us that dialogues and characters picturised by us decades back in films like Sholay or ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ are still relevant and people are using them even today. These characters are timeless and will remain in the world.”

The Jai-Veeru duo entered the political arena in the state after a protest over ticket distribution led Nath to make his “tear clothes of Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaivardhan Singh” remark. It sparked speculation that all was not well between the two former Congress chief ministers.