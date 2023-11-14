Congress dominated Mahakoshal poll scene in 2018, but now faces spirited challenge from BJP

Sandeep Yadav, a teacher at a private school in Narsinghpur district, said, “Unemployment is the biggest issue here. If thousands of posts are advertised, lakhs of people fill out the applications. Some examinations were conducted, but their results were not released. There is anger among youths.' One of the reasons for the BJP's poor showing in the last assembly polls was its defeat in most of the tribal reserved seats. So, to gain the lost ground among tribals, PM Modi and Chief Minister Chouhan have visited Mahakoshal multiple times and reached out to the indigenous people to shore up support for the BJP.