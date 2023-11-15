Congress raises questions on release of PM-Kisan instalment two days ahead of MP, Chhattisgarh polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday questioned the release of the 15th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi just two days ahead of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and wondered if it was 'intentional'.

While polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 17, in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, voting for the second-phase will be conducted. The first phase was held on November 7.