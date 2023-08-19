In poll-bound MP, Congress uses its Karnataka playbook to defeat BJP

"Every month, women will be given Rs 1,500. Gas cylinder will be available for Rs 500 and 100 units of electricity will be free. The cost of 200 units will be halved. The old pension scheme will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh and poor farmers in heavy debt will get complete loan waiver," she further elaborated the five guarantees that the Congress said would implement if they form the government.

Congress, in one of its strategic moves, made Randeep Surjewala as the campaign chief in MP. For the uninitiated, Surjewala was also Congress' Karnataka poll in-charge. Congress' strategist from Karnataka, Sunil Kanugolu, has also been assigned tha task to bring positive results for the party in MP.

In Karnataka, Congress had used the "40 per cent commission sarkara" jibe against the ruling BJP. Meanwhile, in MP, the Grand Old Party will go a step further and level the "50 per cent commission" charge against the Shivraj Singh-led government.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh said, "There was corruption even inside the Kumbh Mela; there was Simhastha Mela here. There was corruption in the construction of the temple of Mahakal".

Meanwhile, V D Sharma, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief, said that the BJP will respond strongly as the Congress is trying "to mislead the people".

"The Congress is trying to mislead the people with a fake letter. A strong reply will be given, each and every worker will reply to Priyanka Gandhi. You will have to answer. You have committed a crime of defamation," VD Sharma said.

BJP's central election committee announced the names of 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls. The saffron party is also using new methods to attack Congress in the state.

"Our preparations are going on in a war-footing. The Congress appears to be scared of announcing candidates' names. We have named our candidates. Our generals are in the field now," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Some 230 Congress MLAs from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar and UP will meet people across MP for seven days. The party is holding divisional level meetings in the state.

Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to visit MP on Sunday. He will attend a host of programmes in the state giving a boost to BJP's campaign machinery.