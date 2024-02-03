Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to contest from Shivpuri-Guna

Bhopal: Speculation was rife that union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from his pocket borough Shivpuri-Guna seat amid increased activism recently.
Scindia has been a four-time Member of Parliament from Guna-Shivpuri Parliamentary constituency, but in 2019, while contesting as a Congress candidate, he lost to BJP's KP Yadav.
After this defeat and ensuing upheaval in Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP.
KP Yadav is currently the MP from Guna- Shivpuri, but there is speculation that Scindia may contest the Lok Sabha elections from this seat again. The reason behind these speculations is manifold including increased activity in Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar.
Scindia is scheduled to participate in various programmes during a three-day whirlwind tour (from February 3 to 5). Scindia will be the chief guest of Sansad Khel Mahotsav to be held in 3 districts (Shivpuri, Guna and Ashoknagar).
On February 3, Scindia distributed prizes to the winning participants in the MP Sports Competition organized at the local Polo Ground ground in Shivpuri.
Besides that, he also participated in a (beneficiary convention) Hitgrahi Sammelan at old Gain Mandi ground. Scindia's activities has given enough weight to rumours about him contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha election from his pocket borough.
The clamour and speculation is only growing louder. Shivpuri city was decorated like a bride with banners and posters all along the main route by supporters on Saturday there.
Scindia is currently a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from MP quota. Following Scindia's defection, BJP had made him its member from the Rajya Sabha and he was made a minister in the Modi government at the center.
Though everyone had taken by surprise the defeat of Scindia, including the opposition camp, the political commentator attributed it to the Modi wave/factor.
Speculation is now doing the rounds that union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will contest from Guna-Shivpuri parliamentary constituency, however Scindia has not spoken publicly about it yet.
Recently, during the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra of the central government, Scindia participated in various programmes in Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar district. During these visits, the achievements of the Modi government were highlighted.
Apart from this, on January 22, the consecration ceremony of lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya was seen live sitting in the famous Hanuman temple of Shivpuri. Scindia was present there for 3 hours.
The state unit of BJP is geared up and is currently on election mode, visibly evident from a series of meeting and counter meetings with national leaders.
Office bearers of seven clusters have been rearranged for 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP. The Gwalior cluster is now with Bhupendra Singh, Jabalpur cluster with Kailash Vijaywergiya, Ujjain cluster with Vishwas Sarang, Indore cluster with Jagdish Deoda, Bhopal cluster with Rajendra Shukla, Rewa cluster with Prahlad Patel and Sagar cluster with Narottum Mishra, respectively.
According to information, PM Narendra Modi is likely to visit tribal dominated area of Jhabua on February 11 and to sound the election bugle there. Of the 29 LS seats in MP, BJP has 28 seats and the lone seat of Chhindwara is being represented by congress Nakul Nath, s/o former CM Kamal Nath.