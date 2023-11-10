Madhya Pradesh: A look at key parties' best performance in the state

Madhya Pradesh is all set for the upcoming election in the state which is on November 17.

The main parties of the state, Congress and BJP, are engaged in a fierce battle to form the government in the central Indian state and also build momentum for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.

The results of the elections will be announced on December 3.

Madhya Pradesh, reorganised on November 1, 1956, has seen 15 elections so far. The Congress and the BJP have always been the dominating players in the state.