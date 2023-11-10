Madhya Pradesh: A look at key parties' best performance in the state

Madhya Pradesh is all set for the upcoming election in the state which is on November 17.
The main parties of the state, Congress and BJP, are engaged in a fierce battle to form the government in the central Indian state and also build momentum for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.
The results of the elections will be announced on December 3.
Madhya Pradesh, reorganised on November 1, 1956, has seen 15 elections so far. The Congress and the BJP have always been the dominating players in the state.
Let us look at the best-ever performance of key parties i.e. the Congress and the BJP over the years.
1985
In the elections held in 1985, for a total of 320 constituencies in the then combined Madhya Pradesh, Congress had given its best-ever performance in the state.
The Congress had won 250 seats out of the total 320 seats in the state while the BJP could gather only 58 seats.
1990
Things took a U-turn in the next elections -- in 1990 -- when the BJP made a strong comeback by winning 220 seats out of the total 320 to record their best-ever performance in the state.
The Congress could win only 56 seats in the 1990 elections.
