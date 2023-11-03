Will Budhni back ‘mama’ Chouhan after BJP’s reluctance to project him as Madhya Pradesh CM face?

When asked if the people in the Budhni area get benefits due to Chouhan being the CM, he replied positively, saying “this election is one-sided (in favour of Chouhan) and everybody wants the chief minister to be from their area.”

About BJP not declaring Chouhan as its CM face, Bhadoria said people from their constituency believe he will be the chief minister if BJP wins as no other face has been projected by the saffron party as well.