Madhya Pradesh assembly elections: Key parties' vote share in the state in past polls

With Madhya Pradesh gearing up for polls on November 17 and results due on December 3, DH takes a look at key parties' vote share in past assembly elections in the state.
In 2018, the Indian National Congress won the state election with 114 seats and the BJP was a close second with 109 seats. However, the vote share that the BJP bagged was 41.02 per cent, higher than that of the Congress’s 40.89 per cent. The BSP bagged 5.01 per cent votes that year.
In 2013, BJP won the state election with the largest vote share as well as seat share. The vote share of the saffron party stood at 44.88 per cent. Runner-up Congress bagged 36.38 per cent of the vote share and the BSP claimed 6.29 per cent.
In the 2008 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won with 37.64 per cent vote share, the Congress secured 32.39 per cent of the share and the BSP managed to bag 8.97 per cent.
In 2003, the BJP won 42.50 per cent of the total votes cast in the state, followed by the Congress, which won 31.61 per cent of votes and the BSP with 7.26 per cent of the share.
In the 1998 Assembly elections, the Congress had the maximum vote share, of 40.59 per cent, followed by the BJP, with 39.28 per cent and the BSP, with 6.15 per cent.
All the parties in fray have been campaigning day in and day out to gain the majority of the vote share.
(Note: Chhattisgarh was carved out of erstwhile Madhya Pradesh in November 2000. Data collated up to 1998. Data source: ECI.)