Madhya Pradesh Assembly: Parties that have been in power since Independence

After India gained independence in 1947, the Central Provinces and Berar, along with several princely states, joined the Indian Union and formed a new state called Madhya Pradesh.

The legislative assembly of this state initially had 184 members. On November 1, 1956, Madhya Pradesh was reorganised and established as a separate state, merging the former Madhya Pradesh (excluding Marathi-speaking areas, which were merged with Bombay state), Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh, and Bhopal states. The legislative assemblies of all four former states were also merged to form the reorganised Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

However, this first Vidhan Sabha had a short tenure and was dissolved on March 5, 1957. The first elections for the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha were held in 1957, and the second Vidhan Sabha was formed on April 1, 1957. Initially, the Vidhan Sabha consisted of 288 members, but later it was increased to 321, including one nominated member.

Indian National Congress remained the dominant party till 1998, winning 7 times, while Samyukta Vidhayak Dal, Janata party and Bharatiya Janta Party won once each.

From 1957 till 1998, here's a list of political parties that won these elections.