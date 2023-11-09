Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Seats that Congress, BJP overturned last election

The 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections were marked by a series of unpredictable events - the drama around which went on till 2019 when 22 sitting Congress MLAs resigned, dissolving Kamal Nath-led government, which came to power after 15 years of long stint as Opposition.

Here, we will take a closer look at segments that overturned in the last Assembly elections.

In the 2018 elections, Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats, followed by BJP with 109 seats. INC was supported by one MLA from Samajwadi Party, two from BSP, and four more Independents to form government with Kamal Nath as the new chief minister.

Of the 114 Assembly seats that Congress won in 2018, 80 were bagged by BJP in 2013. This huge swing towards Congress was most visible in Sheopur, Sewda, Bhander, Jabalpur East, Shajapur, Maheshwar, Sardarpur, Manawar, and Badnawar, where the margin of victory remained well above 20 per cent mark.

Gwalior South, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Gunnour, Jabalpur North, Biaora, Mandhata, Jobat, Petlawad, Sanwer, and Tarana, on the other hand, were such constituencies where even though Congress had won in 2018, remained in a neck-and-neck fight with BJP. In all these constituencies, the winning margin remained below 3 per cent.