Madhya Pradesh elections: A ground report from Budhni, CM Chouhan's bastion

Harisingh Chauhan, a neighbor, believes that a move to the Centre will not diminish Shivraj's prospects. "He is a dynamic man, and his political future will not end if he's not the chief minister again," says Chauhan, who has known him since childhood.

Despite the challenges, Shivraj has been focusing his efforts on the Ladli Behna Scheme, a program he launched in June, where women in the family receive ₹1000, which was later increased to ₹1200.

Women in the village, benefiting from the extra ₹1200 per month under the scheme, are particularly supportive. "The additional money gives us some spending cash," says Sheela Chouhan, who, with her mother-in-law Kulwati, used their monthly funds to purchase a mixer-grinder.

Nagma Ashraf mentions that there are no unmet demands from the women because they receive what they ask for. Her daughter, Sana Khan, who has four more years until she's eligible to vote, requested the CM's office to clean the village, and it was done.

It's interesting to note that Chouhan's carefully crafted image, as the state's "mama," has now been repositioned as the "bhaiya" (brother) of the voters.

Yatindra Singh Sisodia, director of the Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research in Ujjain, states that what works to Chouhan's advantage is that he is a man of the masses. "He's the proverbial son of the soil and enjoys significant support among OBC voters. He's young, energetic, and it appears he has a long political career ahead of him," says Sisodia. He adds that Chouhan will likely run for the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat again if he is not made the CM.