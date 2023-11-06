Madhya Pradesh polls: Candidates who won by less than 1,000 votes in 2018

Initially, the Congress party, led by Kamal Nath, emerged victorious in the 2018 assembly elections. However, in March 2020, 22 Congress MLAs switched allegiance and joined the BJP, leading to the downfall of Nath's government. Subsequently, the BJP assumed power, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking office as the new Chief Minister.

Out of the 230 assembly seats, 10 witnessed closely contested elections where the winning candidates secured victory by a margin of less than 1,000 votes.

Let's now take a closer look at the candidates who won with a margin of less than 1,000 votes in the last election:

1. Praveen Pathak of the Congress won in Gwalior South with a margin of just 121 votes (0.1% margin percentage), securing 1,50,880 votes out of a total of 2,56,802.

2. Birendra Raghuvanshi from the BJP won in the Bina constituency with a margin of 632 votes (0.5% margin percentage). He received 1,70,371 votes out of a total of 2,37,069.

3. Mahesh Rai of the BJP won in the Kolaras constituency with a margin of 720 votes (0.5% margin percentage). He secured 1,24,829 votes out of a total of 1,76,472.

4. Vikram Singh (NATI RAJA) from the Congress won in the Rajnagar constituency with a margin of 732 votes (0.5% margin percentage). He received 1,41,377 votes out of a total of 2,11,786.

5. Rahul Singh from the Congress won in the Damoh constituency with a margin of 798 votes (0.5% margin percentage). He secured 1,74,073 votes out of a total of 2,31,546.

6. Vinay Saxena of the Congress won in the Jabalpur North constituency with a margin of 578 votes (0.4% margin percentage). He received 1,40,845 votes out of a total of 2,14,041.

7. Govardhan Dangi from the Congress won in the Biaora constituency with a margin of 826 votes (0.5% margin percentage). He secured 1,74,833 votes out of a total of 2,10,783.

8. Bala Bachchan of the Congress won in the Rajpur (S.T.) constituency with a margin of 932 votes (0.5% margin percentage). He received 1,74,818 votes out of a total of 2,22,683.

9. Rajendra Pandey of the BJP won in the Jaora constituency with a margin of 511 votes (0.3% margin percentage). He secured 1,75,268 votes out of a total of 2,04,378.

10. Dang Hardeepsingh from the Congress won in the Suwasra constituency with a margin of 350 votes (0.2% margin percentage). He received 2,03,919 votes out of a total of 2,41,708.