Madhya Pradesh polls: Shortest-ruling CM and longest-ruling CM in the state's history

Assembly elections in the state of Madhya Pradesh are scheduled for November 17, and the results will be declared on December 3.
Major parties contesting the upcoming elections are the BJP, Congress, BSP, and SP.
18 chief ministers presided over Madhya Pradesh after its reorganization on November 1, 1956.
As the election nears, let us look at the shortest-ruling as well as the longest-ruling CMs of the state.
Out of the 18 chief ministers’ that have ruled over the state so far, INC’s Bhagwantrao Mandloi served as the state’s CM for merely 22 days, starting from January 9, 1957 to January 31, 1957.
BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan (current incumbent chief minister) is the longest-serving chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.
Emerging as the winner in both the 13th and 14th Assembly elections of the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's first leap as CM of the state lasted from November 29, 2005, to December 17, 2018 (13 years and 17 days).
In the subsequent Assembly election, Kamal Nath of the Cong deposed him; however, a mere year and ninety-seven days into his term of office, certain Congress MLAs changed their political affiliation. Thus, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was once again elected as the state's CM.
The upcoming elections are to decide whether he still retains his power as CM of the state or whether the tables turn this time.