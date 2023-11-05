Madhya Pradesh polls: Shortest-ruling CM and longest-ruling CM in the state's history

Assembly elections in the state of Madhya Pradesh are scheduled for November 17, and the results will be declared on December 3.

Major parties contesting the upcoming elections are the BJP, Congress, BSP, and SP.

18 chief ministers presided over Madhya Pradesh after its reorganization on November 1, 1956.

As the election nears, let us look at the shortest-ruling as well as the longest-ruling CMs of the state.