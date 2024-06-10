MCC comes into force after schedule announcement of MP's Amarwara Assembly seat byelection, voting on July 10

Bhopal: With the schedule announcement of byelection for one assembly seat Amarwara (ST) in Chhindwara district on Monday, the model code of conduct has been put in place from June 10 2024.

The byelection was necessitated after Kamlesh Shah, a three-time congress MLA from Amarwara, resigned on March 29 this year and joined the ruling BJP soon after. Shah subsequently resigned from the state assembly.

The schedule for the byelection was announced by the Election Commission on Monday. The election notification will be issued on June 14, and the last date for filing nomination papers will be June 21. The scrutiny of poll papers will be done on June 24, and the late date for withdrawing nomination papers has been set on June 16. The polling will take place on July 10 followed by counting on July 13.

Following the BJP’s victory in the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, which is Congress veteran Kamal Nath’s home turf, the saffron party has now set its sight to capture Amarwara assembly segment, the bypoll for which will be held on July 10.

Notably, the BJP candidate from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency secured a lead of over 15,000 votes in Amarwara seat in the recently held general election.