Sarma invokes Babar, Aurangzeb in poll-bound MP to attack Congress

"Voting for Congress means encouraging the 'Babars' in the country. When Congress gets votes, 'Aurangzebs' get vitamins. If Congress wins, the Babars and Aurangzeb will start their atrocities on our people all over India. Congress won in Karnataka and from where the Babars and Aurangzebs got oxygen, I don't know, the chaos started. Congress wins and their mischiefs begin immediately. This is their politics. We have to reject the Hindutva of 'Chunavi' Congress," Sarma said at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa.