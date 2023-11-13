The Tuesday Interview | ‘People of Madhya Pradesh are with the truth. Congress will win’

The Congress has advocated for a caste census. If elected, will you implement one in Madhya Pradesh?

There is no poll pitch for a caste census. Our stand is clear—the Congress started the caste census in 2011 while in power. By the time the final figures of the caste census came, the BJP government was formed at the Centre, which did not release these figures. What is the harm in conducting a caste census? Why does the BJP have a problem with this? Most importantly, the caste census is a medium of social justice for us, and we are committed to it if we come to power.

In 2018, you won the mandate but lost the government in two years. How are you preparing for such a situation if Congress comes to power?

Anyone who understands the politics of MP will understand the political undercurrents here. The Congress has prepared the organisation structure down to the booth level. Today, you see a united Congress right from the mandal to the top. Factionalism in the Congress Party in Madhya Pradesh ended in 2020. If there is any factionalism today, it is within the BJP. The BJP’s posters feature 12 leaders. If the BJP had been united, they would have put forward one face with which everyone would have stood. Over 60 senior leaders, including former MPs, ministers, current MLAs, former MLAs, Municipality President, District Panchayat President, and District Panchayat Member, have joined the Congress in the last 6 months, along with thousands of their supporters.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is now in the BJP, so I do not want to comment on him. But the truth is that after he left Congress, for the first time in 58 years, the Congress party had its mayor in Gwalior in 2022. After 32 years, the mayor of Morena, which is adjacent to Gwalior, was from the Congress party.

Today, the Congress Party is stronger in the Gwalior-Chambal region than ever before. Some people have falsely glorified themselves in Delhi circles, which will end in these assembly elections.

There have been protests against ticket distribution within Congress, and there are speculations that senior leader Digvijaya Singh is not as involved in poll preparations as he was in 2018. Is there infighting within the Congress? How is the party dealing with it?

These are rumours spread by the BJP. All Congress Party leaders and workers are together. There’s no need for the media to speculate about my equation with Digvijaya Singh. Our banter has always continued; we have been together for 40 years and will remain together in the future. The BJP is scared because Congress soldiers, along with the people, will form the government in Madhya Pradesh with an overwhelming majority.

You’ve spoken about the Ram Temple locks being opened by Rajiv Gandhi in the past. Do you think that Hindutva is a poll pitch that parties cannot afford to miss?

It is the duty of every citizen to work for faith and culture, but for us in the Congress, religion is a matter of achaar and vichaar (conduct and ideology) and not a matter of prachaar (publicity). I believe in rajniti ka dharam (politics bound by duty), not dharam ki rajniti (politics on religion).

We had started the process of construction of the Mata Sita temple in Sri Lanka during our previous government; the Shivraj government stopped this process. As soon as we come to power, we will restart the work.

I do not comment on terminologies, like Hindutva, soft Hindutva, or super Hindutva. I built a 101-foot-high statue of Lord Hanuman ji in Chhindwara 15 years ago, so this is my belief. This has nothing to do with politics. The Congress government had allocated Rs 355 crore for the grand construction of the Ram Van Gaman Path and Mahakal Temple. We are enriching our heritage and culture. I don’t understand why the BJP suddenly feels pained if I worship in the temple. I don’t need a certificate of being a Hindu from the BJP.