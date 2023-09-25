'They will turn MP into bimaru state': Modi likens Congress to rusted iron, accuses party of indulging in 'adventure tourism'

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent meetings with various sections of working-class people, PM Modi at a rally at Bhopal said that the lives of poor people have no meaning with those born with silver spoons who are now indulging in adventure tourism by making videos with them. Modi also said if voted to power, Congress will make MP a ‘bimaru’ state.

Addressing a rally of the party’s karyakartas at Bhopal’s Jubilee Grounds, Modi said that first time voters are lucky that they did not witness the corruption under the Congress. “I will say that those who have not witnessed Congress rule are lucky; during the Congress government, it was corruption and bad policies all around. The Congress ruled Madhya Pradesh for a long time after India gained Independence, and what did it do? It turned MP into a ‘BIMARU’ state,” Modi said. Bimaru, short for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, was used to describe the grouping of these states which lay at the bottom of developmental parameters.