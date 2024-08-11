Assembly polls is fight against those who hate Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Last month Thackeray had dubbed BJP leader Amit Shah as "Ahmed Shah Abdali" after the Union home minister accused him of being the head of the "Aurangzeb fan club." 'Wagh-nakh' or tiger-claw, a hand-held weapon, is said to have been used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj when he killed Bijapur sultanate general Afzal Khan in 1659. The weapon is currently on display at a museum in Satara.