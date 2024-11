Fact Check | Did Sanjay Raut say Shiv Sena (UBT) will give Muslim women Rs 6,000?

BOOM found that the viral news graphic is fake and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has not a statement saying that his party would pay higher financial assistance to Muslim women if voted to power in Maharashtra. Pudhari News also confirmed to BOOM that the graphic is fake and the font used in it is not used by the Marathi outlet.