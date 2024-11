Fact Check | ‘Rashtriya Ujala’ news clip claiming Maulana Sajjad Nomani demanded MVA to transfer farmers’ land to Waqf board is fake

This is a fabricated news clipping. ‘Rashtriya Ujala’ has clarified that they did not publish any such article. There is no evidence to suggest that Maulana Sajjad Nomani demanded the MVA to transfer of religious (Hindu) and farmers land to the Waqf Board after their victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Hence, the claim made in the post is FALSE.