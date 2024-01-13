Is Milind Deora unhappy over seat sharing?

Mumbai: Amid reports that senior Congress leader and former MP Milind Deora is unhappy, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has extended an open invitation to him to join the saffron party, which is part of the BJP-led NDA.

Milind Deora is son of late Congressman and seven-time MP Murli Deora.

The junior Deora is unhappy because of the differences that had surfaced within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc) over seat-sharing.

The Deora-family is very close to the Gandhi-family.

Milind Deora and his late father Murli Deora, both had been MPs from the Mumbai South, had served as President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) and had served as ministers in the Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government at different points of time.

The reports that Milind Deora is unhappy gained currency after he met his supporters on Saturday.

However, there were no official comments from Milind Deora.