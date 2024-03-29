Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Eyeball-to-eyeball conflict in Western Maharashtra

Mumbai: The vast and prosperous Western Maharashtra, a region known for sugar-belt politics, could witness an eyeball-to-eyeball conflict in each of the 10 Lok Sabha seats spread over five districts, and it could be anyone’s game.

While the BJP had made inroads in the region eroding the Congress base in 2014 and 2019 largely because of the Narendra Modi wave, it would in 2024 witness a Pawar-family fight and control for supremacy in the fertile region, which is known for its cooperative sector and organised agriculture network.

The Marathas-vs-OBCs reservation issue would be a key factor in Western Maharashtra which is set to go to polls in Phase-3 and Phase-4 on May 7 and 13, respectively.

The 10 seats are Pune, Maval, Shirur, Baramati, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Hatkanangle, Madha and Solapur (SC).

In 2009, Democratic Front partners— Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP won three seats each, Shiv Sena (2), Independent (1) and Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana (1).

In 2014, the tally was NCP (4), BJP (3), Shiv Sena (2), Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (1). In 2019, the BJP increased its tally to 4 while NCP and Shiv Sena got three seats each.