Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Mumbai reports less turnout amid intense heat and humidity

According to him, this is the plot of the Narendra Modi government. “This is a game played by the Election Commission. Where our percentage is going to be higher, the turnout is decreasing. The Election Commission is biased,” said Thackeray.

However, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “We were the first to complain to the commission about the slow pace of voting in Mumbai. As usual, they have started accusing Modi when the defeat is clear in front of them. They are now laying the groundwork to deal with the post-4 June situation. Apart from this, threats are also being given to the officers involved in the election process.”

Mumbai Congress President Prof Varsha Gaikwad, who is contesting the polls, said: “We have received concerning reports from across Mumbai of citizens waiting for several hours in the queue to vote in the heat due to slow voting process and only then being able to vote or returning frustrated without voting. Many of them say they have never waited this long to vote before. There are also complaints that this phenomenon is more visible in areas where the MVA-I.N.D.I.A. alliance has a strong presence.”

Former minister and NCP (SP) general secretary Dr Jitendra Awhad said that there were massive queues of people waiting for three to four hours for their turn, but the elections officials were going about their duties casually, putting the masses to great inconvenience and depriving them of their voting rights. “People are not being called inside quickly, the officials are going about their job at a leisurely pace and delaying the election process,” he added.

Marathi TV host and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aadesh Bandekar said: “There was a malfunction in the EVM at a polling station in Powai, with huge crowds queuing up to cast their votes, but after waiting hours, many disappointed people returned without voting.”